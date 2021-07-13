Vivace International Music Festival comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington has scored a prestigious arts event, and local arts enthusiasts couldn’t be happier.
The Vivace International Music Festival runs July 22 through August 10 at several venues throughout the Wilmington area, including First Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. James Church, Hotel Ballast and the CFCC Wilson Center.
Wilson Center Arts Advancement Vice President Shane Fernando says the festival hopes to create an arts-intensive learning environment for musicians who take their craft seriously.
Vivace includes master classes each day, with discussions, concerts and interactive lectures with world-famous guest artists.
Some of the guest artists scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center include pianists Marina Lamazov, Joseph Rackers, Alexander Kobrin and Arthur Green, and cellist Seth Parker Woods.
Tickets to the Wilson Center events range from $21 through $34, fees included. They’re on sale now and available at the Center’s box office.
For more information, visit here.