2021 Patriot Games Weekend kick off Thursday

SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) — The 2021 Annual Patriot Games Weekend is a fun-filled three days of activities for the whole family. It kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday.

It is to honor first responders and military heroes including their families. It includes K-9 demonstrations, ceremonial activities, dinner, dining options, kids events, and golf.

- Advertisement -

The opening ceremony features keynote speaker Representative Charlie Miller on Thursday night. Golf tournaments are on Friday and Saturday at Lockwood Folly Country Club.

Proceeds go to Children of Fallen Heroes, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Home Front K-9, Folds of Honor, Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, Canine Angels, and VFW Post 8866.

For more information click here.