$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) — Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. have filed a $30 million federal civil lawsuit in his death.

The attorneys will talk about the lawsuit during a press conference in Elizabeth City. You can watch the press conference live at 12 p.m. here.

Brown Jr. is the man who was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies during a 44-second interaction on April 21.

Deputies arrived to serve a warrant on Brown which was related to an undercover drug investigation. The deputies pointed weapons at Brown and began shouting commands for him to surrender as soon as they jumped out of the back of a sheriff’s office truck.

