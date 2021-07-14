Bear in tree at Raleigh’s UNC REX lured down with jelly donuts Wednesday morning, police say

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — A young American black bear that temporarily made its home in a tree at UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh earlier this week was lured down with jelly donuts on Wednesday morning, according to Raleigh police.

The bear sat in a tree all day on Tuesday after likely crawling up overnight, officials said.

On Tuesday night, wildlife crews laid out jelly donuts and sardines in hopes the bear would come down from the tree and leave. The plan worked as the bear climbed down around midnight, ate some of the jelly donuts, and then left the hospital.

