Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney of Britney Spears’ choosing has been appointed to represent the pop star in her conservatorship after a hearing in which the singer tearfully spoke about the case’s impact on her life.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday approved Spears hiring former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent her.

His appointment was cheered by Spears fans outside the courthouse.

Spears spoke for the second hearing in a row, at one point calling the acts of the conservatorship that has governed her personal and financial affairs since early 2008 “cruelty.”

Spears spoke rapidly while addressing the court, breaking down in tears near the end of her remarks.