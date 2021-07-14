Couple wanted in North Carolina killing arrested in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say a fugitive couple wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in North Carolina six months ago have been arrested in Arizona.

U.S. Marshals Service officials say 62-year-old Eric Parker and 50-year-old Tangela Parker were taken into custody Tuesday in Phoenix. Authorities say the couple had been on the run since Jan. 13.

The Parkers are suspects in the death of Phelifia Marlow, who was shot at a furniture plant in Hickory, North Carolina a few days after a workplace dispute.

U.S. Marshals say they worked over 30 leads stretching across eight states before developing information that the Parkers were staying at a Phoenix residence under the fake names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

They now face extradition to North Carolina.