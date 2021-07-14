Disaster preparedness expo in Pender County

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — Now that hurricane season is well underway, the Pender County Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) wants to make sure people stay safe in any kind of severe weather.

Organizers have scheduled a disaster preparedness expo at the Joint Community Center, Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Joint Community Center, 17808 NC Highway 210, Rocky Point.

- Advertisement -

Other partners include non-profit, faith-based organizations and charitable groups who respond to the needs of Pender County citizens when disaster strikes.

The Pender LTRG helps assess needs, and coordinate resources to make sure people get the help they need.

Saturday’s event will also include hurricane preparedness information and items for a disaster supply kit.

The Pender County Health Department will also be there to answer questions about Covid 19 vaccines and help with a special needs registry.

Legal help will be available for residents impacted by Florence who need advice about wills, health care power of attorney and other legal matters.

The Salvation Army cantina will provide refreshments.

For more information, visit here.