Fire continues to burn at Raleigh recycling center, sending thick smoke into the sky

By
WWAY News
-
0
Large fire burns at Raleigh recycling center (Photo: WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Mulch at a recycling center in Raleigh remains on fire more than 24 hours after the flames sparked.

The fire is located at Wall Recycling Rowland Facility off Gresham Lake Road near the I-540 and US-1 interchange.

- Advertisement -

Read more here.