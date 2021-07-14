Live Oak Bank announced as title sponsor of Riverfront Park Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Riverfront Park Amphitheater will soon have a new name.

Live Nation has announced that Live Oak Bank will be the new name-in-title sponsor of Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater.

Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park will open on Friday, welcoming a sold-out crowd to Widespread Panic.

“Ten years ago, City Council set the stage for a park that would be transformative for our community. Now, we have Live Oak Bank, a national industry leader based right here in Wilmington, partnering with Live Nation to bring world-class acts to our city,” said Wimington Mayor Bill Saffo. “We’re excited for this moment in our history and all the moments that will come from these partnerships and investments.”

The new name will be unveiled on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from LiveNation, as the leading SBA lender in the country, Live Oak believes in the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs.

“We know the value of doing business in this wonderful city, which is why we are proud to put our name on the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park to support our hometown and play a part in Wilmington’s growth,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “Downtown Wilmington has long been a hub of entrepreneurial activity and we are excited help drive the economic success of the Cape Fear region.”

“People are more excited than they’ve ever been to reconnect with one other over the magic of live music,” said Andy Peikon, senior vice president of Live Nation’s venue sales. “Fans are eagerly preparing for moments they’ll never forget, and Live Oak Bank will be at the forefront of those memories. By bringing a wide range of artists to Wilmington, Live Oak Bank will not only add to the vibrance and culture of the city, but also bring tremendous opportunities to local businesses.”

The 7,200-capacity concert venue is managed by Venue Nation, which includes 2,400 seated and 4,800 on the lawn.

The site also includes rooftop VIP areas, adjacent views of the Cape Fear River, and plenty of purchase points for food & beverage on-site.

Currently announced performers on the 2021-22 Live Oak Bank Pavillion show schedule include:

• Widespread Panic – Friday July 16, Saturday July 17, and Sunday July 18

• GRiZ – Friday July 30 and Saturday July 31

• Miranda Lambert – Saturday August 7

• Train with Vertical Horizon – August 10

• Jim Gaffigan – Saturday August 14

• Harry Connick, Jr. and his Band – August 25

• 311 with Iration and Iya Terra – Saturday September 4

• Glass Animals – Sunday September 5

• Santana – September 15

• Trey Anastasio Band – Friday September 24

• Trevor Noah – Saturday September 25

• Counting Crows with Frank Turner – September 29

• Lady A with Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, Tenille Arts – September 30

• Chicago – October 12

• Brett Eldredge with Morgan Evans – October 14

• Lake Street Dive with Allison Russell – October 20

The Riverfront Park Amphitheater includes numerous amenities for area residents and tourists including lawns, a playground & interactive water feature for children, and trails & gardens.