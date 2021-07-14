Man arrested in attempted robbery that left one person shot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man accused of shooting someone during an attempted robbery.

Police say Lorenzo Patrick, 20, is in custody. He’s been charged with “robbery with a dangerous weapon” stemming from an incident that occurred on Friday, July 9 on Confederate Drive.

Police say Patrick attempted to rob Tavon White, 25, and his girlfriend in the parking lot on Confederate Drive.

Patrick pulled a gun and demanded White and his girlfriend “give up everything.”

White and Patrick fought over the gun, and it went off, hitting White in the torso.

White was taken to the ICU, where at last check, he was in stable condition.

Police describe the incident as a “drug deal gone wrong.”

Patrick is being held on a $130,000 bond.