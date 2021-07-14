NC takes steps on carbon cap, multi-state pollution effort

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State regulators will develop rules for North Carolina to meet targets for reducing power plant pollution.

The Environmental Management Commission voted Tuesday to carry out a petition from environmental groups.

They want a 70% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 when compared to 2005.

The directive also prepares North Carolina for joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

It’s a cap-and-trade program for power plant emissions in 11 mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s clean energy goals call for the 70% reduction.

The commission’s action came the same day that a House committee recommended a wide-ranging energy bill that would reach a 62% reduction.