New Hanover Co. year-round students head back to the classroom

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The hallways of Codington Elementary School are bustling yet again as students enrolled in year-round school went back to the classroom on Wednesday morning.

According to Principal Rachel Greer, the day went smoothly starting with drop-off. The school district is following the NC Strong Schools Tool Kit, so kids are masked indoors throughout the day but can take them off for recess or physical activities when social distancing is possible.

The children didn’t seem to mind the masks and were very excited to be back in the classroom. One second-grader, Adelaide, says she started the day off with positivity. When asked what she was thinking heading into school, she responded “that I was going to have a great day for school.”

Students are also still eating lunches in the classroom, but Greer says they will consider getting kids back in the cafeteria if the guidance from the state always them to do so. She says being flexible is the name of the game in education.

“Even as you start teaching you learn quickly that you always have to be able to respond to new situations and new information and we do our best to make sure that we are meeting all students’ needs, ensuring safety and academics as our highest priority,” Greer said.

Abby Norton, mom of second-grader and member of the PTA, agrees with the principal. She says it’s all about going with the flow.

“We’re all doing what we can and if we’re all not as on edge, which I know it took me a while to get into but now I’m there, then the easier it is just to go along with it and the less stress our littles have, which is most important,” Norton said.

New Hanover County students enrolled in schools with a traditional schedule will go back to school on August 23.