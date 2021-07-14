New ordinance in Ocean Isle Beach allows beachgoers to bring wind-powered sunshades

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) —Beachgoers at Ocean Isle Beach are no longer limited to umbrellas for shade. The town issued a new ordinance leaving room for more options.

The Board of Commissioners of Ocean Isle Beach passed an ordinance allowing wind-powered sunshades on the beach on a trial basis, effective immediately.

Beachgoers eager to use the newly permitted sunshade welcome the change.

“I think it’s phenomenal, it’s so much easier to set up, at least for us, than like a normal umbrella, I think partially because it sort of like flows with the wind, so you don’t have to fight it as much, it’s just like a tent pole,” said Paul Blaser.

The ordinance says permitted wind-powered sunshades cannot have fabric longer than 160 square feet.

They must also be attached to one continuous pole connected to the ground by more than two anchors, and use wind to create shade.

Some popular examples of the permitted shades include Shibumi and Solbello.

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor, Debbie Smith said there are rules for those who plan to bring these sunshades to the beach

“They would have to be located back by the dune line, within 25 feet of the dune line, so they won’t be scattered all over the island – all over the strand, and block everybody’s view or you might not be located right behind them for the noise and stuff like that. We did mention in our ordinance that we were going to try them, you know we can always change that ordinance in the future if they pose to be a problem,” said Debbie Smith, Ocean Isle Beach Mayor.

One beachgoer said with the new ordinance, he thinks more people will bring wind-powered sunshades to Ocean Isle Beach.

“I would assume a lot of people might have a Shibumi and maybe an umbrella too, to have even more shade, but yeah I mean once people see everyone else have them, they’re probably going to be like, yeah I want a lot of shade,” said Felix Delgado, beachgoer.

Mayor Smith reminds beachgoers the ordinance has been passed on a trial basis, and could be withdrawn if the sunshades are seen as problematic.

“So I would advise you to think twice before you make the investment, before we give it a pretty good trial home,” said Smith.

Although the ordinance now allows wind-powered sunshades, cabanas, tents, and awnings are still *not* allowed on Ocean Isle Beach.