Norwegian Cruise Line sues Florida surgeon general over vaccine passport ban

According to the complaint filed Tuesday, NCLH says the lawsuit is a “last resort” because Florida had indicated it would prevent the company from “safely and soundly resuming passenger cruise operations” next month. It described the state law as an “anomalous, misguided intrusion.”

The NCLH complaint names Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees in his capacity as “the responsible state official.” In April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning the use of Covid-19 passports in the state. The order prohibited any government entity from issuing vaccine passports and blocks businesses from requiring any such documentation.