Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is back at the Vatican after being discharged from a Rome hospital 10 days after intestinal surgery to remove half of his colon.

On his way home, the 84-year-old pontiff stopped at St. Mary Major Basilica to pray and gave thanks for the success of the operation.

Francis always visits the basilica after returning from a foreign trip to pray before a beloved icon of the Virgin Mary. The Ford sedan carrying Francis stopped briefly at the side entrance to Vatican City, where Francis emerged from the passenger seat with the aid of a bodyguard to greet some security guards. He then got back in the car and proceeded through the Perugino gate.