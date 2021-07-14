Red Cross honors life saving heroes

TOPSAIL BEACH (WWAY) — The American Red Cross held a special ceremony during Wednesday’s Topsail Beach town council meeting to honor a few heroes.

On November 22, 2020, Topsail Beach commissioner John Gunter suffered a heart attack in his home. His wife, Pat Gunter, immediately started performing CPR until medical services arrived, saving John’s life.

During the meeting, the American Red Cross awarded Pat with a Certificate of Merit, their highest life saving honor. The also awarded a Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action to Topsail Beach police officer Ryan Benway, who continued administering CPR when he arrived. Special recognition was also given to Mike Seigh, the instructor who taught Pat how to perform CPR during a class.

Pat Gunter says she’s incredible grateful that she took the class. “I remembered enough that it worked. So ever since then we have been on a soapbox, trying to tell people to take a class, because you really don’t know when you might use it. I think it’s an incredibly important skill to have, and hopefully you don’t have to use it.”

Gunter’s certificate was signed by President Joe Biden, and she was awarded a medal for her life saving actions. Upon reflection of her recognition, Gunter says “My reward is still alive, and so that’s the best part.”

If you’d like to learn about CPR and take a class with the Red Cross, click here.