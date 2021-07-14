Second arrest made in connection with robbery of Pender County duck hunters

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– Tyrese Daquan Lee, 26, of Jacksonville was arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants for his involvement in a robbery and kidnapping that happened in Pender County earlier this year.

On January 28, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office says four people went duck hunting in Maple Hill. When they returned to their vehicles, two men were waiting for them. The pair allegedly kidnapped the four hunters, took their cash and guns, and shot one of them. The hunter who was shot sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Lee is charged 1st Degree Kidnapping, 2 counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Armed Robbery and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He is being held in the Pender County Jail held under a $225,000 secured bond.

The second suspect, James Farland Jr. is being held under a $300,000 bond, and is charged with 1st Degree Kidnapping, 3 counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Inflicting Serious Injury, and Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon.

Additional charges are pending against both men.