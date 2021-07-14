US to begin evacuating Afghans who aided American military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is prepared to begin evacuation flights for Afghan interpreters and translators who aided the U.S. military effort in the nearly 20-year war.

Their destinations are still unknown and there are lingering questions about how to ensure their safety until they can get on planes.

- Advertisement -

The Operation Allies Refuge flights out of Afghanistan during the last week of July will be available first for special immigrant visa applicants already in the process of applying for U.S. residency.

President Joe Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers to come up with a plan to help evacuate Afghan military helpers ahead of next month’s U.S. military withdrawal.