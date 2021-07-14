Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo files for re-election

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The longest-serving mayor for the City of Wilmington has filed for re-election.

Bill Saffo is a native Wilmingtononian, graduating from Hoggard High School in 1978 and going on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

He was first elected to the city council in 2003, then appointed to the position of mayor in 2007, and going on to be elected in 2009.

On Wednesday, Saffo went to the New Hanover County Board of Elections to file for election for the eighth time. He spoke about transportation, infrastructure, economic development, and affordable housing.

He says he wants to work with all levels of government to bring more money for transportation into the community. Additionally, he says he’s been working with local leaders on an affordable housing bond they plan to bring to citizens next year.

“My main objective is to work for the citizens of Wilmington, all of the citizens of Wilmington, to do it in a bipartisan fashion and to get things done,” Saffo said. “I hope that I’ve been able to do that over the years and I think that I have demonstrated that I have a good working relationship with people and the main focus of elected government is to get things done for the people, the city of Wilmington.”

The deadline to file for local offices is Friday, July 16 at noon. As of Wednesday afternoon, Saffo is running unopposed.