$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you bought a Powerball ticket in Southport, check those numbers!

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produced a $2 million prize for someone who bought a $3 Power Play ticket at the Circle K on Howe Street. They will take home the largest prize nationally from the drawing.

- Advertisement -

The ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 33-46-52-59-62, to win $1 million. With the added Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The drawing also produced a $100,000 win in North Carolina with a $3 ticket purchased through Online Play that matched four of the numbers on the white balls and the number of the Powerball to win $50,000. With the added Power Play feature, the prize doubled to $100,000 due to the 2X multiplier.

The two winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Wednesday’s jackpot, the jackpot climbs to $150 million as an annuity prize or $107.6 million cash for Saturday’s drawing. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.