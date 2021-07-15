Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance partners with county for vaccine events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A shot and a beer. The Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance has teamed up with New Hanover County Health to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The first of several planned events was held at Flytrap Brewing on Thursday evening.

- Advertisement -

“Once they get a vaccine here, we’ll give them a token,” said Craft Beer Alliance board member Jeremy Tomlinson. “This token is good toward $6 off of a purchase at a participating brewery or bottle shop or bar locally.”

Tomlinson says it’s a way to reach those who might not otherwise seek out the vaccine.

“Some of the data that’s coming out seems like it’s a lower age group that may not be as apt to get vaccinated right now, so that’s sort of our target,” he said. “Our 21-25 is really who we’d love to get out here.”

Flytrap owner Mike Barlas says when he was approached about hosting the event, the answer was an easy yes.

“Having months and months of slower business and several months of actually being closed, it’s almost like we wanted to do whatever we could to prevent that from happening again,” Barlas said.

The event was an apparent success, with around 20 people getting their shots in the first half hour. Connor Rohlf and his parents were part of that group.

“It’s just kind of nice being able to be outside and being able to socialize, and for them have a drink, and I think that’s probably what brought us out here specifically to get our shot,” Rohlf said.

Diana Vettercraft, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, helped organize the event. She says with cases of the Delta variant now in North Carolina, initiatives like these are important.

“We have seen an increase in our cases rising so that is something that is certainly putting us a little bit more on a notice because we want to make sure we’re getting those people vaccinated against those new variations,” she said.

There are no confirmed Delta cases in New Hanover County, but the health department is waiting for more test results in the coming days.

Additional vaccination events are planned for Hi-Wire and Waterline Brewing Companies in August. Specific dates have not yet been announced.