Family raises thousands of dollars from golf tournament honoring Hugh Primrose

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — According to the CDC, men at or over the age of 50 should get screened for colon cancer. It is very curable, but becomes deadly if left unchecked. That is what happened to Hugh Primrose, a Wilmington golf pro.

The man who says he was lucky enough to shoot 8 hole in ones, caught a bad break with the cancer diagnoses. In less than a year from the diagnoses, Hugh would pass away. He was 67.

“Hugh could still be here today if he had gotten screened, and he just wouldn’t do it, and he died because he wouldn’t do it,” said Claire Primrose, Hugh’s wife.

Hugh played his college golf at UNCW. He now has a scholarship for the team in his name. This week, the Primrose family raised over $10,000. Half of that will go to the scholarship and the other half will go to the hospice workers to cared for Hugh. They all hoped to raise money, but also raise awareness about taking the test to prevent colon cancer from being a killer.

“I would really just suggest getting screened and getting your colonoscopies because it will save you a lot of hurt. It’s not the most fun thing in the world to do but get it done… it’s worth it,” said Seth Tyndall, Hugh’s grandson.

In total, 84 golfers showed up Tuesday to play 18 and honor Hugh. Many shared stories they had of Hugh.

“Hugh Primrose was the most knowledgeable golf historian I have ever met. If you asked him any questions, nationally, Wilmington golf, he had the answer,” said Bill Saunders. “Just the nicest fella in the world too.”

The family hopes to have a golf tournament every year to honor Hugh and to keep raising awareness against colon cancer.