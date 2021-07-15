Former Chadbourn police chief facing additional felony charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey making an appearance in court today, and now facing additional charges.

He was previously charged with embezzling $8,000 thousand dollars donated to a family with a child fighting leukemia.

Today charges were added that include multiple counts of obstructing justice, larceny by an employee, obtaining property by false pretense, willful failure to discharge duties, additional embezzlement charges, felony larceny, and felony conversion. He was given a $300,000 unsecured bond on the new charges. Bond for his previous and other pending charges is set at half a million dollars. Spivey is still in custody at this time.

William A. Spivey was indicted on the charges listed below:

Larceny By Employee; Obtain Property By False Pretense; Forgery Of Deeds Or

Obstructing Justice (F); (M) Willful Fail Discharge Duties; Forgery of Deeds or Wills

Embezzlement; Felony Larceny; Felony Conversion