Funeral planned for Lumberton teen killed in crash with NCDOT dump truck

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The funeral has been planned for the teenager killed in a Columbus County crash on Monday.

According to Trooper Gordon with the NC Highway Patrol, Matthew Gibson Sessoms, 18, was killed when a NCDOT truck failed to yield at the intersection of Cherry Grove Road and Ruff and Ready Road in the Cerro Gordo area.

Investigators say the driver of the NCDOT dump truck, JC Soles Jr., was on Ruff and Ready Road when he went through the intersection and hit the car driven by Sessoms.

Investigators say after the crash, the car caught on fire. Sessoms died at the scene.

Soles, Jr. is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield.

Sessoms had recently graduated from Lumberton High School. His funeral is planned for Sunday at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory in Lumberton.