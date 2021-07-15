NC House gives energy bill its final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina House gave its final approval to wide-ranging energy legislation during an unusual overnight session.

The chamber met briefly early Thursday after midnight for the second of two required votes on the measure, which now heads to the Senate.

- Advertisement -

The first vote happened early Wednesday evening, but Democrats unhappy with the legislation blocked an immediate second vote.

House Republican leaders are pushing the bill that would retire early several Duke Energy power plants fueled by coal and expand solar production.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and manufacturers are among bill’s opponents, citing costs to ratepayers and the shift of authority away from regulators.