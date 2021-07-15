New Hanover County Commissioner under investigation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County’s commission chair is coming under fire over a recent complaint filed with the Wilmington Police Department.

Wilmington Police confirm a citizen filed an incident report June 26 against Julia Olson Boseman, Chair of the New Hanover County Commissioners and potentially retired attorney.

The WPD, New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation all confirm Boseman is under investigation for gaining property under false pretenses.

According to the incident report, Boseman allegedly accepted a $20,000 retainer from Gary Holyfield, who hired her to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the state when his daughter died in a car accident. The allegations state Boseman never filed that suit.

Since then, the District Attorney’s Office says two investigations by the State Bar and the State Bureau of Investigation are underway.

In a letter to the SBI, District Attorney Ben David wrote, “I was notified this week of a request for an investigation filed by a citizen against Ms. Boseman with the Wilmington Police Department. Chief Donny Williams alerted me that the complaint had been filed. We are jointly requesting your assistance.”

He continued by asking the SBI to step in, citing, “Her relationship with my office and the Wilmington Police Department because of these roles creates a conflict of interest for both agencies to handle a criminal investigation and any prosecution that might arise from it. ”

Boseman and her lawfirm, Lea Shultz Firm maintain Boseman has retired as an attorney, and is no longer practicing law. In an email to the Star News, Attorney Jim Lea would not confirm when that retirement happened, stating, “I can say she is retired.”

According to the State Bar’s website, Boseman is still eligible to practice law in North Carolina. Back in April, Carolina Beach town officials confirmed Boseman claimed she was legally representing victims of the Paradise Cove fire.

We reached out to Boseman, who directed us to her attorney, Jim Lea. Lea has not yet responded to

We also reached out to SBI, who said they have begun preliminary discussions, but have not begun the official investigation.