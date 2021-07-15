Shallotte man receives first new generation artificial heart in US

DURHAM, N.C. (WWAY) — A surgical team at Duke University Hospital successfully implanted a new-generation artificial heart in a 39-year-old Shallotte man with heart failure, becoming the first center in North America to perform the procedure.

Matthew Moore was referred to Duke in June after a sudden, unexpected diagnosis of heart failure.

The Moores arrived at Duke expecting only to undergo heart bypass surgery. As Moore’s condition quickly deteriorated, however, traditional options, including transplant, became too risky.

“As a nurse, I understand how important it is to bring these advancements forward,” Rachel Moore, Matthew’s wife, said. “Both Matthew and I are so grateful that we’ve been provided an opportunity to participate in something that has the potential to have an impact on so many lives. We are just taking it day-by-day and hope everything continues to progress well.”

The artificial heart was developed by CARMAT and has been studied in Europe, where it is approved for use.

Last year, the company received FDA approval to begin studies in the U.S. to potentially enroll 10 patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure. The study will evaluate whether the artificial heart is a viable option as a life-saving step before transplant.

Duke was among just three transplant centers in the United States selected to join the device study, and the procedure team received specialized training to prepare for the implant surgery.

The artificial heart developed by CARMAT is an implantable prosthetic that includes biological valves derived from bovine tissue. It operates on an external power supply.

If the device receives FDA approval, it would provide a bridge to transplant for patients whose hearts require assistance to pump blood through both chambers. Current technology – notably a left-ventricular assist device (LVAD) — supports just one chamber.

“We are encouraged that our patient is doing so well after the procedure Monday,” said Dr. Carmelo Milano, a transplant surgeon and the principal investigator of the device study at Duke. “As we evaluate this device, we are both excited and hopeful that patients who otherwise have few to no options could have a lifeline.”