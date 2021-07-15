The 60’s Musical coming to the Main Stage of Historic Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Relive the sounds of girl power with Beehive: The 60’s Musical on the Main Stage of Historic Thalian Hall!

Thalian Association Community Theatre (TACT) takes the stage for a rare summer production with this salute to the most popular female performers of the 1960s, the decade that changed music forever.

There will be only three performances; Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, July 18 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $45 and available at thalian.org or the Thalian Hall Box Office by calling 910-632-2285.

Beehive: The 60’s Musical matches big voices with iconic big hairdos. From Aretha Franklin to Janis Joplin, the show is a soulful, joyful musical tribute to the ladies who unmistakably left their unmistakable mark on pop music. Rock out with Respect, Natural Woman, My Boyfriend’s Back, Me and Bobby McGee, Downtown and more!

“We are very excited about the chance to return to Main Stage Thalian Hall prior to our regular season”, said Executive Director Susan Habas.

“Beehive is a perfect summer show filled with the songs we love, energetic dance numbers, and iconic 60s costumes. Ticket sales from the show will support our 2021-2022 season, and to say thank you, anyone who buys a ticket to Beehive will be entered in a drawing for an entire season flex ticket package. What a great way to enjoy live community theatre all year!”

For more information, go to www.thalian.org.