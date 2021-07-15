Wilmington Chamber of Commerce wants to share the wealth, extending deadline for $4.5 M grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce is trying to give away cash, and it’s looking for business applicants who suffered financially during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Chamber is administering $4.5 million in funds from both the city of Wilmington and New Hanover County, and wants to make sure every qualified business has an opportunity to apply.

- Advertisement -

Here are the parameters for consideration for a Hospitality, Retail and Service Grant:

Business is independent, locally owned, and physically located in New Hanover County.

Businesses need to have been in operation for six months prior to March 2020.

One or more business owners is a New Hanover County resident.

The business has more than one employee (including full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees).

Businesses must have a valid Tax ID.

The business has experienced layoffs, furloughs, expenditures, or loss of revenue due to COVID-19.

Business or registered agent does not have a pending bankruptcy.

Business is in good tax standing with all Federal, State, and local governments or has a payment plan in place prior to March 10, 2020, when Governor Roy Cooper declared a statewide state of emergency.

Business is not a financial institution, non-profit, or home-based business.

Business is not disbarred or suspended from working in North Carolina.

The original July 15th deadline has been extended 2 weeks to give every qualified business a chance to fill out an application.

To apply, visit the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce website.