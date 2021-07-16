Brunswick Community College once again named #1 in USA

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — For the second year in a row, Brunswick Community College has been named the #1 community college in America.

This year marks the eighth year SmartAsset has conducted the ranking.

Three metrics were used to conduct this study of 820 community colleges across the nation: graduation rate/transfer rate, student-to-faculty ratio, and cost of tuition and fees.

The graduation and transfer rate at Brunswick Community College is 82%, the fifth-highest rate in this study.

BCC finished 22nd for the student-faculty ratio, with ten students for each faculty member.

The cost of tuition and fees is $2,532 for two semesters of coursework, ranking in the top quartile of this study (156th).

“This recognition is a result of the excellent work and collaboration of our great faculty, staff, and board of trustees to provide our students with the best possible instruction, support, and learning environment,” said Dr. Gene Smith, president of Brunswick Community College. “We are grateful for the county support and community engagement through our Foundation that expands student access to educational opportunities and promotes student success.”

Overall, North Carolina community colleges led in the rankings holding down the top six spots and eight of the top ten spots.

All North Carolina community colleges in the 2021 rankings ranked within the top 10% for both low student-faculty ratio and high graduation and transfer rates and ranked within the top 25% for a relatively low cost of tuition.