City of Wilmington, ready for some Widespread Panic all weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Preparations are in high gear for a triple-dose of “Panic” in Wilmington.

Southern rockers Widespread Panic will play 3 sold out shows at Wilmington’s newly-named Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park July 16-18.

The city’s Parks and Recreation department learned a lot from the amphitheater’s July 4 grand opening celebration, and plans to assist Live Nation staff to make things run as smoothly as possible this weekend.

Close to 3,000 parking spaces are available throughout the city with meters on the street, as well as city lots and decks.

