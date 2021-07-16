Couple finds enormous shark’s teeth on Topsail Beach

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Samantha and Donovan Reeves say they were searching for shells and shark teeth to commemorate their visit to Topsail Beach, when they found two enormous shark’s teeth.

According to Samantha, they competed to find the largest beach items to take home to West Virginia. Samantha was frustrated she hadn’t found anything when she stumbled on a three inch long shark’s tooth.

“I was shocked, disbelief,” Reeves remembered. “Of course he didn’t believe that I had found it. We’re very competitive. So of course he had to turn around and find one, but mine’s bigger.”

The couple believes the teeth might have washed up during last week’s Tropical Storm Elsa.