Cucalorus Film Festival announces the return of in-person events this year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Organizers are excited to announce that this fall’s 27th annual Cucalorus Film Festival will return to its in-person format after a year of pandemic-inspired online screenings and drive-ins.

The festival will be held November 10-14, brining original and challenging new independent and international films to the screen at historic Thalian Hall and Jengo’s Playhouse.

New venues like Hi-Wire Brewery join the lineup and a special selection of screenings will be held at the recently completed Film Studies building on the campus of the UNCW.

Keeping the festival’s journey towards equity front and center, more than 50% of all film selections will be directed by women and more than 50% of all films will be from directors of color.

Films include dramatic features, socially driven documentaries, and a funky and unexpected collection of shorts organized into thematic blocks focusing on topics ranging from dance to undoing racism and animation to sex, horror and the bizarre.

More details about the festival’s packed five day schedule of film, music, and performance will be announced in early August.