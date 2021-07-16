Groundbreaking ceremony held for Aero Center Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Wilmington International Airport is going to have a second fixed based operator on site. The groundbreaking for the facility was held today.

Marathon Aviation Partners will operate the new ‘Aero Center Wilmington’.

An FBO provides general aviation services, such as fuel, a hanger, and aircraft maintenance. The company is leasing more than six acres at ILM.

- Advertisement -

ILM officials, Marathon Aviation Partners, and others were present at the ceremony.

The company leading the aero center is excited for the facility to be built.

“We’re starting with a fixed based operation, with two hangars, one hangar 10,000 square feet, one 15,000 square feet. We will fuel airplanes, park airplanes, hangar airplanes, maintain airplanes, and we’re looking for partners to operate air charter certificate from Wilmington International Airport as well,” said Michael Scheeringa, Managing Director of SAR Trilogy Management.

Construction is officially underway and on track to be completed by the end of this year.