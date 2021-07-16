Heading to an event at Riverfront Park this weekend? Here are your parking options

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first of three sold out Widespread Panic concerts kicks off tonight at the city’s recently opened Riverfront Park.

As a reminder, more than 5,000 public parking spaces are available within walking distance of Riverfront Park, which does not include private parking options.

- Advertisement -

The city manages five of the nine parking decks and lots included in the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park parking and walking map above, as well as on-street parking throughout downtown.

The locations and special event fee are as follows:

P1: Wilmington Convention Center Parking Deck; 515 Nutt St ($10 flat rate)

P5: Riverplace Parking Deck; 14 Grace St ($10 flat rate)

P7: 2nd St Parking Deck; 114 N. 2nd St ($10 flat rate)

P8: Market St Parking Deck; 115 Market St ($10 flat rate)

P9: 2nd St Lot; 20 S. 2nd St ($8 flat rate)

The City of Wilmington has marked accessible parking at all of its managed downtown public parking lots and parking decks. The city’s closest off-street parking option to the park would be the Convention Center Parking Deck.

The Riverwalk will remain open during the concert, but people will not be allowed to congregate or block any egress or ingress points. The East Garden and playground will also remain open during the concert. Questions about the show should be directed to Live Nation, who manages the venue.