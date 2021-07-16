Leland all star team traveling for Little League World Series fundraising for trip

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Leland 8U all star team has been on a tear in the summer of 2021.

The team has 0 losses all season – sweeping both district and state tournament play. Up next: representing North Carolina at the Division 1 Little League World Series in Mississippi.

“It’s been fun. We’ve been really pumped These kids get along really well. The parents get along. We are almost like a family so we are really happy to be playing together,” said team coach Miles Hall.

The team travels down to Mississippi August 5th. The first game is against Alabama.

They are trying to raise money to make sure all the kids and families can go. Their link to donate is here.