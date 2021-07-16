Officers arrest a man on multiple charges following a late night Carolina Beach home break-in

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested early Friday morning following an alleged burglary at a home in Carolina Beach.

The burglary took place around 11:00 pm Thursday night. When police arrived, 41-year-old Gregory Chakmakis ran into the woods between Mainship Ct. and N. Lake Park Blvd.

- Advertisement -

With the assistance of Kure Beach Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriffs Office Deputies/K9 and the SABLE Helicopter, Officers located Chakmakis in a wooded area off of St. Joseph St.

Police charged Chakmakis from Deep Gap with 1st Degree Burglary, Resisting a Public Officer, Outstanding Probation Violation, Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

He was placed on a $250,000 secured bond and confined in the New Hanover County Jail.