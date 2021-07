MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A 49-year-old powerlifting coach from Ohio died Wednesday evening after being pulled from the Ocean in Myrtle Beach, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard and officials with the school district he worked for.

Police were called Wednesday to the beach in the area of 101 6th Avenue South for reports of a drowning, according to a police report.

- Advertisement -

Marzell Pink was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died, Willard said.

Read more here.