Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger below

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Smoke and heat from the massive wildfire in southeastern Oregon are creating so-called fire clouds over the blaze.

Those are dangerous columns of smoke and ash that can reach up to 6 miles in the sky and are visible from more than 100 miles away.

- Advertisement -

These clouds are especially dangerous because they can collapse and cause hot winds and embers to fall on firefighters working below.

An even more extreme type of fire-induced cloud that can can create its own weather also formed over the Bootleg Fire this week.

In a worst case, those spawn fire tornadoes and generate their own lightning.