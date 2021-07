HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WWAY) — The Holden Beach Police Department has a heads up for drivers.

In an effort to keep weekend traffic flowing smoothly, the Police Department will be shutting down the left turn lane at the foot of the Holden Beach Bridge from NC-130 onto Ocean Boulevard.

Police say they it’s the same policy as it was 4th of July weekend.

All traffic must turn right.

Eastbound traffic should take Rothschild Street to Brunswick Avenue.