Wilmington Police officers allegedly assaulted in two separate incidents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people are accused of assaulting Wilmington Police officers in two separate incidents on Thursday night.

The first happened at the McDonald’s on Market Street when a man was refusing to leave.

According to a news release, when police attempted to escort the man out, he punched one of the officers in the left side of the neck.

Cedric Adkins, 60, from Wilmington was arrested and charged with assault on law enforcement officers, possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree trespass.

In a separate incident, law enforcement responded to assist EMS with a possible cardiac arrest on 15th Street.

While paramedics were rendering aid, they were allegedly attacked by Keith Simmons, 63. Simmons is than accused of assaulting two officers. He was eventually arrested and transported to NHRMC for medical clearance.

Simmons is charged with assault on LEO, assault on emergency personnel, communicating threats, and probation violation. He is currently being held at the NHCSO detention center under a $75,000 bond for the new offenses and a $100,000 bond for a probation violation.