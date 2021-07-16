Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguards win 1st place in lifesaving competition

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A group of men and women representing the Town of Wrightsville Beach competed in the July 14-15 Regional Lifesaving Competition in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, bringing home the 1st place trophy.

The team spends countless hours training in preparation for their roles as Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue Lifeguards as well as for competition.

The Wrightsville Beach team surpassed 16 other agencies in the eastern region including teams coming from as far north as Virginia Beach to as far south as Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Those that finished on the podium in their respective events will be given the opportunity to showcase their talent later on this summer at the National level by attending the 2021 National Lifeguard Championships in South Padre Island, Texas August 4 – 7.