A woman was killed and several others were injured in a downtown Portland shooting in the early hours of Saturday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near Southwest Oak and 3rd Avenue.

- Advertisement -

The Portland Police Bureau said one person was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries. In an update late Saturday morning, authorities said the person, an adult woman, did not survive. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Read more here.