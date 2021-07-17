California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mountain town was evacuated Saturday as a rapidly growing wildfire also forced the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through a region known as the California Alps.

The Tamarack Fire grew overnight to about 10 square miles and was burning near Markleeville, close to the Nevada state line.

- Advertisement -

A notice posted on the 103-mile Death Ride’s website ordered riders to evacuate immediately.

Meanwhile, the largest wildfire in the U.S. burning in southeast Oregon expanded by 62 square miles overnight in windy conditions.

The fire, which is 140 square miles larger than New York City, was 22% contained.