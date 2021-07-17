Pick-up truck driver runs red light, collides with tanker truck

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the early morning hours of July 17 a pick-up truck driver ran a red light and collided with a tanker truck trailer.

Wilmington Police Department said the pick-up truck driver that ran the red light was traveling east on Oleander.

- Advertisement -

Lustein Perez-Garcia, was charged with red light violation and DWI.

The tanker was able to maneuver and avoid taking out the electricity poles but did hit a commercial business sign at the intersection.

The pickup truck was a roofing company truck and its tools and thousands of roofing nails were scattered for 100 yards.

Officers directed traffic for two hours while officers and tow truck drivers cleaned up nails by hand until the vehicles were moved and the area could be swept.

WPD said on a special note, the driver for Empire Towing stopped and assisted officers by sweeping a large part of the scene while the other companies were able to move the heavily damaged trucks.

The Empire driver was not on WPD’s call, he just saw the amount of work to be done and volunteered his time, and WPD really appreciated it.