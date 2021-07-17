UPDATE: Two females shot Friday night in stable condition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A shooting in Wilmington Friday evening has left two people, including a juvenile, injured.
Friday night, Wilmington Police responded to a reported shooting on Downey Branch Lane.
Officers discovered that shots had been fired into a residence.
Two females were struck multiple times by bullets.
At this time, both victims are in stable condition, according to WPD Communications Specialist Brandon Shope.
This is a developing story, and we will bring an update as new information becomes available.
