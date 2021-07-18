Local singer from Carolina Beach to perform with the Chicago Summer Opera

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —One Carolina Beach native is on her way to Chicago hoping to blow crowds away with her opera singing.

Maggie Stone is a senior at Appalachian State University, pursuing an undergraduate degree in vocal performance.

The 22-year-old soprano opera singer is to play her first major role, starring as Zerlina in Mozart’s Don Giovanni with the Chicago Summer Opera.

“So, I got accepted into the Chicago Summer Opera, which is a training program for young opera singers, pre-college, post-college, and just for professionals, and they train you, and you get to sing in a full blown opera. which is really cool!”

Maggie says singing has always been a part of her life, and being a part of the Chicago Summer Opera is an opportunity of a lifetime.

“My dad is a musician, so I’ve always had classical music in my life and I grew up doing gigs, and doing more like commercial musical theater, and then in college I started studying classical voice, and I just fell in love,” said Stone.

The young opera singer said this will give her the opportunity to learn and grow in her craft, also giving her a chance to wow the crowd.

“I’m just so excited! this will really just launch my career and i can meet singers from all over the world, Stone said. “So, it’s like me from North Carolina, Carolina Beach, meeting people from like New York, and China, and Korea. So, it’s really cool,”

Maggie will be heading to Illinois tomorrow, to begin her month long training program with the Chicago Summer Opera.