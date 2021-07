CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) —Today, more than a dozen disc golfers gather at a local park in Castle Hayne for a major disc golf tournament.

Northern Regional Park hosted the United States Disc Golf Double Qualifier event from 9 am to 5 pm. The top seeds of the tournament will qualify to play against other teams from across the country in Rock Hill, South Carolina, at the Winthrop Gold Disc Golf Course.

During the tournament, the disc golf course was closed to the public, but reopened at 5pm.