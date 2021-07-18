Padres, Nats recall harrowing scene after shots outside park

WASHINGTON, DC (AP News) — The San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals have finished playing, a day after their game was suspended when gunfire erupted outside the stadium.

Washington police say three people were injured in the shooting.

A woman suffered a graze wound to her back and two people who walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds were in stable condition.

A chaotic scene quickly developed at Nationals Park in the sixth inning Saturday night when the shots began to echo all around the stadium.

Players quickly cleared the field and fans scrambled for safety, some of them leaving the park and others taking cover.

When play resumed Sunday, the Padres wrapped up a 10-4 win.

The Nationals then won 8-7 in the regularly scheduled game.