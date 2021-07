LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire on Darrow Drive in the Grayson Park community around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Leland firefighters discovered a fire on the outside of the house and suspected that it was from a lightning strike.

They were able to put the fire out quickly and prevent it from moving to the inside of the house.

No injuries were reported.